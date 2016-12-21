Toys from the train
SMART board member and Rohnert Park Mayor Jake Mackenzie, United States Marine Corps Reserve Captain James Jones and SMART Communications and Marketing Manager Jeanne Belding were onboard a SMART train car at the Cotati Depot for the SMART hosted Holiday Express Toy Drive on Dec. 10. Robert Grant
