The best neighborhoods for holiday li...

The best neighborhoods for holiday lights in the Bay Area

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 10 Read more: SFGate

The Christmas display also features over 200,000 lights and takes 21 full days of decorating. 417 Blackstone Dr., San Rafael, Marin County, 94903 - For 44 years Les and Patty Mize have turned their house into an annual Christmas display dubbed, "the Mickey Mouse Christmas House" for its huge 1190 Cielo Cir., Rohnert Park, Sonoma County, 9492 - 2016 will be the final year for this display.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rohnert Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Curious quote 1 hr Faraway Citizen 1
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 23 hr Voyeur 17,455
Kanye to run Tax Dept Fri Transition Time Outs 1
Duterte to Marry Sarah? Dec 21 what dat tymes 1
Strange smell in the air (May '13) Dec 21 the75bag 21
Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09) Dec 19 poifire 26
Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12) Dec 11 Jdjjf 59
See all Rohnert Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rohnert Park Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Sonoma County was issued at December 24 at 12:10PM PST

Rohnert Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rohnert Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Rohnert Park, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,864 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,650

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC