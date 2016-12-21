Taking a journey back to the days of July 1973

Does anyone remember the Meander Inn located at 8591 La Plaza? In July of 1973, the owner, Charles Langben, heard some rustling in the front of the business and when he went to the front, the only thing he saw was his cash register open with a towel stuck inside and $259 cash missing. At the address of 8478 Lombard, a man named William Rels reported a large loss, as someone had entered his car and escaped with tools worth $500.

