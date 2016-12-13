Suspect wanted for allegedly burglarizing Rohnert Park businesses

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect and his car in connection to the burglaries of businesses in Rohnert Park. Two businesses inside the University Square Shopping Center in Rohnert Park were broken into on December 5 and December 11 just before 3 a.m. The suspect broke the glass windows of both businesses with a hammer.

