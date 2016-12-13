Suspect wanted for allegedly burglari...

Suspect wanted for allegedly burglarizing Rohnert Park businesses

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: KRON 4

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect and his car in connection to the burglaries of businesses in Rohnert Park. Two businesses inside the University Square Shopping Center in Rohnert Park were broken into on December 5 and December 11 just before 3 a.m. The suspect broke the glass windows of both businesses with a hammer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rohnert Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Curious quote 1 hr Faraway Citizen 1
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 23 hr Voyeur 17,455
Kanye to run Tax Dept Fri Transition Time Outs 1
Duterte to Marry Sarah? Dec 21 what dat tymes 1
Strange smell in the air (May '13) Dec 21 the75bag 21
Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09) Dec 19 poifire 26
Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12) Dec 11 Jdjjf 59
See all Rohnert Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rohnert Park Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Sonoma County was issued at December 24 at 12:10PM PST

Rohnert Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rohnert Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Rohnert Park, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,864 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,637

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC