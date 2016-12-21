SSUstudent teachers, Penngrove pupils team to help COTS effort
Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety officers Bryce Frazer, Matt Hayes, Lee Cooper, Matt Snograss and Britney Hawks had coffee with Jessica Carter, her 2-year-old son Avery and 4-year-old daughter Sofia, and Robert at the Coffee with a Cop event hosted by the RPDPS at Raley's Tuesday morning.
|Curious quote
|14 hr
|Faraway Citizen
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Voyeur
|17,455
|Kanye to run Tax Dept
|Fri
|Transition Time Outs
|1
|Duterte to Marry Sarah?
|Dec 21
|what dat tymes
|1
|Strange smell in the air (May '13)
|Dec 21
|the75bag
|21
|Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09)
|Dec 19
|poifire
|26
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Dec 11
|Jdjjf
|59
