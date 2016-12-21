SSUstudent teachers, Penngrove pupils team to help COTS effort

Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety officers Bryce Frazer, Matt Hayes, Lee Cooper, Matt Snograss and Britney Hawks had coffee with Jessica Carter, her 2-year-old son Avery and 4-year-old daughter Sofia, and Robert at the Coffee with a Cop event hosted by the RPDPS at Raley's Tuesday morning.

