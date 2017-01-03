Sonoma to get $2.5 million for health...

Sonoma to get $2.5 million for healthcare hub

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

With only two years of operations left for the Sonoma Developmental Center, the clock is ticking on the estimated 320 residents remaining at the 125-year-old medical facility in Eldridge. They are termed "among the most medically fragile patients in the state system," but once the SDC closes down their future has long been uncertain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rohnert Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) 21 min rajaincajin 235
Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12) Tue daman64 60
Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12) Mon Anonymous 16
Brian Potts arrested near Harrisburg owns bp-ai... Jan 2 Brian V Potts 1
man found dead in alley (Aug '12) Jan 2 sorry about THAT 46
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Dec 30 Lostsibling 4
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Dec 26 Brittle Fingers 17,457
See all Rohnert Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rohnert Park Forum Now

Rohnert Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rohnert Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Rohnert Park, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,571 • Total comments across all topics: 277,628,189

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC