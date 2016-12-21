RPman killed in Christmas Eve crash
Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety officers Bryce Frazer, Matt Hayes, Lee Cooper, Matt Snograss and Britney Hawks had coffee with Jessica Carter, her 2-year-old son Avery and 4-year-old daughter Sofia, and Robert at the Coffee with a Cop event hosted by the RPDPS at Raley's Tuesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.
Add your comments below
Rohnert Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12)
|Tue
|billie swift
|15
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Dec 25
|annonymous
|228
|Curious quote
|Dec 24
|Faraway Citizen
|1
|Kanye to run Tax Dept
|Dec 23
|Transition Time Outs
|1
|Duterte to Marry Sarah?
|Dec 21
|what dat tymes
|1
|Strange smell in the air (May '13)
|Dec 21
|the75bag
|21
Find what you want!
Search Rohnert Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC