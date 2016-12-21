RPman dies in solo crash

RPman dies in solo crash

Friday Dec 16

A 75-year-old Rohnert Park man died from injuries suffered in a solo car crash in Rohnert Park on Monday afternoon. Diab Hammoudeh was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in the eastbound lanes of Rohnert Park Expressway.

