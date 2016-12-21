RPman arrested for felony sexual assault of wife

The female victim came to the Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety at noon on Monday to report that her husband, 45-year-old Rigoberto Garcia-Vallarta, had sexually assaulted her at 4 a.m. While questioning the victim, detectives learned her husband, Garcia-Vallarta, was possibly in his vehicle at their apartment on Commerce Boulevard, armed with a rifle and was threatening to take his own life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.