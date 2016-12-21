RPman arrested for felony sexual assault of wife
The female victim came to the Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety at noon on Monday to report that her husband, 45-year-old Rigoberto Garcia-Vallarta, had sexually assaulted her at 4 a.m. While questioning the victim, detectives learned her husband, Garcia-Vallarta, was possibly in his vehicle at their apartment on Commerce Boulevard, armed with a rifle and was threatening to take his own life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.
Add your comments below
Rohnert Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Curious quote
|1 hr
|Faraway Citizen
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|23 hr
|Voyeur
|17,455
|Kanye to run Tax Dept
|Fri
|Transition Time Outs
|1
|Duterte to Marry Sarah?
|Dec 21
|what dat tymes
|1
|Strange smell in the air (May '13)
|Dec 21
|the75bag
|21
|Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09)
|Dec 19
|poifire
|26
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Dec 11
|Jdjjf
|59
Find what you want!
Search Rohnert Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC