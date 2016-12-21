RPcouncil celebrates successful 2016 and picks new/old mayor
It was more an evening of reflection and celebration for the Rohnert Park City Council rather than a regular meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13, as the council went through the formality of swearing in Jake Mackenzie, Gina Belforte and Joseph Callinan. Because there was no opposition in the election last month, the city voted to cancel the council election.
