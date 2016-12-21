RP Chamber welcomes Orangetheory Fitness

The Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce partnered with Orangetheory Fitness for its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony at its 600 Raley's Towne Centre locale. Orangetheory Fitness offers 60-minute workout sessions split into intervals of cardiovascular and strength training with heart rate monitors to track intensity and maximize metabolic burn.

