Risk Management Services joins local toy drive effort
Another year of being generous has been Rotary's love of donations to add to the very large mound of gifts that were found under Risk Management Services Christmas tree. Usually, the 11 employees of Risk Management Service would gift each other, but in the last three years they have decided to work with the Cotati Police toy-giving project.
