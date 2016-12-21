Reward raised in stabbing death of Rohnert Park teen
A $4,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the killer of a Rohnert Park teenager found buried in a shallow grave at Sonoma State University. The money was raised by the friends and family of Kirk Kimberly, 18, who was last seen alive Oct. 17 as he left home on his mountain bike, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Department.
