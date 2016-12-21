Reward offered for info on Kirk Kimberly's murder

Friends and family of Kirk Kimberly, an 18-year-old homicide victim from Rohnert Park, whose body was located buried on the grounds of Sonoma State University have raised a $4,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person and/or persons responsible for the murder of Kirk Kimberly. They have started a "youcaring" page to raise additional funds towards the reward.

