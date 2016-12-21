Rev. Sam Tharpe's Christmas basket drive kicks off Dec. 17
Reverend Dr. Samuel Tharpe will conduct his annual Christmas basket donation drive on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m.-noon in front of 49er Pet, located at 375 Southwest Blvd., in Rohnert Park. Each year, the number of people signing up for the Christmas baskets grows.
