Motorcyclist Killed in Collision With...

Motorcyclist Killed in Collision With Pickup Truck

2 hrs ago

A motorcyclist believed to be speeding was killed late Christmas Eve when he was broadsided by a pickup truck in Sonoma County, the California Highway Patrol said. The 21-year-old from Rohnert Park was struck by a Ford F-350 truck around 10 p.m. on Petaluma Hill Road, according to the CHP.

