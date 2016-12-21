Man gets 22-year sentence for Rohnert Park shooting
A Santa Rosa man was sentenced to 22 years in state prison on Tuesday after pleading no contest in November to charges of attempted murder causing paralysis with a firearm and attempted robbery. Ronnie Paul Threadgill, 24, robbed his victim at gunpoint at a Rohnert Park motel on July 10, 2015.
