Huffman tours Ukiah on trolley, talks about marijuanaa s a complicateda future
After taking a tour of Ukiah on the holiday trolley and visiting the downtown ice rink, Rep. Jared Huffman met with local business leaders at Slam Dunk Pizza Wednesday afternoon. The congressman filled a bowl from the salad bar and picked up a slice of pizza, then sat down with owner Stephanie Dunken in one of the restaurant's quiet back rooms with other members of the Greater Ukiah Chamber of Commerce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Rohnert Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Curious quote
|14 hr
|Faraway Citizen
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Voyeur
|17,455
|Kanye to run Tax Dept
|Fri
|Transition Time Outs
|1
|Duterte to Marry Sarah?
|Dec 21
|what dat tymes
|1
|Strange smell in the air (May '13)
|Dec 21
|the75bag
|21
|Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09)
|Dec 19
|poifire
|26
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Dec 11
|Jdjjf
|59
Find what you want!
Search Rohnert Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC