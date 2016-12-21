Getting one last glimpse of Weaver's Wonderland
They've been coming from all over this year for one last look at Scott Weaver's Winter Wonderland display. Weaver announced this is the final year of his famed Christmas light display, featuring dozens of Disney characters and the newly introduced Star Wars characters.
