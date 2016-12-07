Dec. 10: Global Diva in Rohnert Park

Dec. 10: Global Diva in Rohnert Park

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: Bohemian.com

Born in the small West African country of Benin, singer and songwriter Angelique Kidjo was already a star throughout Africa before she studied in Paris and signed a major label deal in New York City. Her acclaimed world-music repertoire includes Afrobeat, reggae, gospel and jazz styles, and she's a three-time Grammy Award winner who was also on the cover of Forbes' "Most Influential Women in the World" issue last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bohemian.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rohnert Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Curious quote 1 hr Faraway Citizen 1
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 23 hr Voyeur 17,455
Kanye to run Tax Dept Fri Transition Time Outs 1
Duterte to Marry Sarah? Dec 21 what dat tymes 1
Strange smell in the air (May '13) Dec 21 the75bag 21
Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09) Dec 19 poifire 26
Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12) Dec 11 Jdjjf 59
See all Rohnert Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rohnert Park Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Sonoma County was issued at December 24 at 12:10PM PST

Rohnert Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rohnert Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Rohnert Park, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,864 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,639

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC