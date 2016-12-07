Dec. 10: Global Diva in Rohnert Park
Born in the small West African country of Benin, singer and songwriter Angelique Kidjo was already a star throughout Africa before she studied in Paris and signed a major label deal in New York City. Her acclaimed world-music repertoire includes Afrobeat, reggae, gospel and jazz styles, and she's a three-time Grammy Award winner who was also on the cover of Forbes' "Most Influential Women in the World" issue last year.
