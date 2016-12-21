American Bach brings a vivid - Messiah'
Even though Handel's "Messiah" is an inexhaustible storehouse of melodic inventiveness and technical ingenuity, that doesn't keep the annual profusion of Christmastime performances from the risk of sounding a little predictable. What safeguards the tradition are performers as engaged and provocative as Jeffrey Thomas and the American Bach Soloists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Rohnert Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Curious quote
|1 hr
|Faraway Citizen
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|23 hr
|Voyeur
|17,455
|Kanye to run Tax Dept
|Fri
|Transition Time Outs
|1
|Duterte to Marry Sarah?
|Dec 21
|what dat tymes
|1
|Strange smell in the air (May '13)
|Dec 21
|the75bag
|21
|Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09)
|Dec 19
|poifire
|26
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Dec 11
|Jdjjf
|59
Find what you want!
Search Rohnert Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC