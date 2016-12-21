2 arrested in string of North Bay school burglaries
A man and a woman were nabbed Thursday on suspicion of being serial burglars who targeted eight elementary schools throughout the North Bay - including one their children go to, officials said. Reports of the thefts began the first week of November from various schools in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park and elsewhere in Sonoma County, Santa Rosa Police Department officials said.
