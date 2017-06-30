Ashland controlled fire burns too hot...

Ashland controlled fire burns too hot, kills legacy trees

Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

A reddish patch of forestland high above Ashland is a scarlet example that, when it comes to burning, foresters still have some learning to do. The 65-acre patch intentionally set off June 6 as part of the Ashland Forest Resiliency Stewardship Project burned hotter than intended, resulting in scorched portions of the forest canopy and an unknown number of dead or dying trees that the controlled burn was supposed to enhance, authorities said.

