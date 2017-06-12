Parked OR Apparatus Rear-Ended During Call
June 1--No one was injured when a Rogue River fire engine that had responded to a vehicle crash off Interstate 5 on Wednesday sustained extensive damage as a pickup slammed into the back of the parked vehicle. The incident happened at about 6:30 p.m. in the freeway's southbound lanes just north of Exit 43. Engine No.
