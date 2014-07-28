Brown signs bill protecting salmon habitat from river mining

Perry Allen examines some trash his dredge pulled from the bottom of the Rogue River near Gold Hill, Oregon in this July 28, 2014 file photo. (AP / Bob Pennell / Medford Mail Tribune Perry Allen examines some trash his dredge pulled from the bottom of the Rogue River near Gold Hill, Oregon in this July 28, 2014 file photo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.