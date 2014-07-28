Brown signs bill protecting salmon habitat from river mining
Perry Allen examines some trash his dredge pulled from the bottom of the Rogue River near Gold Hill, Oregon in this July 28, 2014 file photo. (AP / Bob Pennell / Medford Mail Tribune Perry Allen examines some trash his dredge pulled from the bottom of the Rogue River near Gold Hill, Oregon in this July 28, 2014 file photo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Rogue River Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man pleads no contest to stealing over $260k fr...
|Jun 25
|good day
|1
|Grants Pass elderly woman facing no cause eviction
|Jun '17
|good day
|1
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
|Mike
|Mar '17
|Greg
|1
|Lindsey D Johnson
|Mar '17
|The angel of death
|1
|Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Lookng
|5
|Southwest Oregon pot growers eye potential for ... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rogue River Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC