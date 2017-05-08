UPDATED: Rogue River father, daughter who went missing Sunday found safe
Both Justin and Selah Morretti have been found safe, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department's Twitter and Facebook pages. "They are safe and will be reunited with family soon.
