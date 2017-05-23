Smoke at the southern end of the Rogu...

Smoke at the southern end of the Rogue Valley is a controlled burn

The large column of smoke stretching into the sky at the the southern end of the Rogue Valley is from a controlled burn, fire officials said. The smoke is emanating from a 61-acre underburn that is part of the Ashland Forest Resiliency Project intended to improve forest health and reduce the likelihood of wildfires.

