Groundbreaking for new housing project in Rogue River
Organizers said, "When complete, this development will house 16 Southern Oregon families that are in need of safe, stable and affordable homes. Rogue Valley Habitat for Humanity said the event is scheduled from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at 5875 Foothill Boulevard in Rogue River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rogue River Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
|Mike
|Mar '17
|Greg
|1
|Lindsey D Johnson
|Mar '17
|The angel of death
|1
|Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Lookng
|5
|Southwest Oregon pot growers eye potential for ... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|LNG pipeline group uses Olympic ad to show proj... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|Portable potty pot find is Ore. town's biggest-... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Rogue River Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC