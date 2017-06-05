Grants Pass man sentenced to probatio...

Grants Pass man sentenced to probation for looting tribal archeological site

Friday May 19 Read more: OregonLive.com

A Grants Pass man was sentenced Thursday to three years of probation for illegal excavation and removal of Native American artifacts from federal land. Agents from the federal Bureau of Land Management had received information of looting at an archaeological site near Merlin, Oregon, along the Rogue River in April 2013.

