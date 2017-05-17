Former Rogue River teacher sentenced to 30 days in jail for sex with student
A former Rogue River High School teacher was sentenced to a 30 days in jail for having a sexual relationship with a student. Jackson County Sheriff's Detective Eric Fox said they began their investigation on June 7, 2016 when the principal of Rogue River High School reported concerns about a possible inappropriate relationship between Vizcarra and a student.
