Former Rogue River teacher sentenced ...

Former Rogue River teacher sentenced to 30 days in jail for sex with student

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: KOBI NBC5

A former Rogue River High School teacher was sentenced to a 30 days in jail for having a sexual relationship with a student. Jackson County Sheriff's Detective Eric Fox said they began their investigation on June 7, 2016 when the principal of Rogue River High School reported concerns about a possible inappropriate relationship between Vizcarra and a student.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rogue River Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Apr '17 Mydadwasaperuvian... 188
Mike Mar '17 Greg 1
Lindsey D Johnson Mar '17 The angel of death 1
Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13) Mar '17 Lookng 5
News Southwest Oregon pot growers eye potential for ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News LNG pipeline group uses Olympic ad to show proj... (Aug '16) Aug '16 We Hate Coos Bay ... 1
News Portable potty pot find is Ore. town's biggest-... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 8
See all Rogue River Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rogue River Forum Now

Rogue River Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rogue River Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Rogue River, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,301 • Total comments across all topics: 281,084,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC