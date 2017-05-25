Floating debris creates a dangerous dilemma for Applegate Lake
"Driftwood" has turned into a four-letter word to Glenn Richardson and Brandon Royalty, who daily are grappling with one of the worst floating-debris dilemmas in 20 years on Applegate Lake. Hefty winter storms unleashed massive quantities of snags, branches and other woody debris into the lake from the mountains above, compounded by the logs lining the high banks that were floated when Jackson County's second-largest reservoir hit near-full levels earlier this spring.
