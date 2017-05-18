Fishing at the Rogue Rivera s a oeHat...

Fishing at the Rogue Rivera s a oeHatchery Holea to temporarily close

Friday May 12

In an effort to protect the future population of Chinook salmon in the Rogue River, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced there will be an angling closure at the "Hatchery Hole" below Lost Creek Lake. Biologists said the closure is needed to maximize the amount of salmon the Cole Rivers Hatchery collects for breeding purposes, known as a "broodstock."

