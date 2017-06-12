Deputies urge river safety after 2 bo...

Deputies urge river safety after 2 boats overturn on Rogue River

Monday May 22

After another river rescue this weekend, marine patrols are concerned the hot weather coould lead to tragedy. Tonight the Jackson County Sheriff's Office is offering some tips to keep you safe.

Rogue River, OR

