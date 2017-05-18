Anti-dredging bill heads toward Orego...

Anti-dredging bill heads toward Oregon House vote

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: The Columbian

A state legislator hopes the Oregon House will pass a permanent ban on suction dredging in Western Oregon's wild salmon habitat that was championed by the late Democratic Sen. Alan Bates. A "log jam" of bills sent to the House floor caused a vote on Senate Bill 3 to be bumped five straight times, and it is scheduled again for Monday morning for consideration, according to the Legislature's bill tracking website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rogue River Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Apr '17 Mydadwasaperuvian... 188
Mike Mar '17 Greg 1
Lindsey D Johnson Mar '17 The angel of death 1
Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13) Mar '17 Lookng 5
News Southwest Oregon pot growers eye potential for ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News LNG pipeline group uses Olympic ad to show proj... (Aug '16) Aug '16 We Hate Coos Bay ... 1
News Portable potty pot find is Ore. town's biggest-... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 8
See all Rogue River Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rogue River Forum Now

Rogue River Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rogue River Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Rogue River, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,721 • Total comments across all topics: 281,140,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC