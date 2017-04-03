Winds knock out power for nearly 97,000 Oregon residents
Winds that pummeled parts of Oregon overnight Thursday into early Friday left nearly 97,000 Pacific Power customers in the dark. On Friday morning, the power company reported 96,358 customers were still without power because of fallen power lines and lines damaged by fallen trees.
