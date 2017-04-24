Our Local Bounty of Rogue River, Oregon is recalling 312 containers of the Farming Fish brand Organic Basil Pesto with Watercress, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes , an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

