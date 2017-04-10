Club to hike along Rogue River
The Friends of the Umpqua Hiking Club is planning an out-and-back moderate hike along the Rogue River from Graves Creek to Whiskey Creek cabin on April 22. Hikers meet before 8 a.m. in the Douglas County Courthouse parking lot. Bring lunch, water and rain gear, and be prepared to share car pool expenses.
