Bureau of Reclamation rescued Bear Creek irrigation
Three irrigation districts in Southern Oregon first realized in the 1930s that their infrastructure was deteriorating. Founded years earlier as private companies, they also realized they couldn't afford the expense of preserving the orchards and fields of the Rogue Basin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rogue River Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Apr 15
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
|Mike
|Mar 30
|Greg
|1
|Lindsey D Johnson
|Mar '17
|The angel of death
|1
|Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Lookng
|5
|Southwest Oregon pot growers eye potential for ... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|LNG pipeline group uses Olympic ad to show proj... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|Portable potty pot find is Ore. town's biggest-... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Rogue River Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC