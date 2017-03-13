Oregon campground closing after death...

Oregon campground closing after death of tall Ponderosa pine

What used to be the tallest known Ponderosa pine on the planet has died, and now its namesake campground is set to join it. A beetle infestation has done in the 259-foot Ponderosa pine that was tallest of its ilk known for more than three decades before it was supplanted in 2011 by another tree in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest by about 9 feet.

