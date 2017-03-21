Medforda s soggy, but Ashlanda s soggier
From the Crater Lake rim to Mount Ashland and ridges above the region's waterways, it's been a wet year. Snowpack numbers range from 120 inches at Crater Lake to 175 inches at Mount Ashland, while precipitation figures are well above norms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rogue River Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13)
|Mar 3
|Lookng
|5
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Feb 19
|Leaving soon
|182
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Lacey elaine oliver
|Jan '17
|Lilysdaddy
|1
|Man arrested after standoff in Merlin
|Jan '17
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Grants Pass culvert bursts
|Jan '17
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Southwest Oregon pot growers eye potential for ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rogue River Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC