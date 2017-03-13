Gas pipeline meeting moved to Medford...

Gas pipeline meeting moved to Medford library

Jordan Cove LNG will host an open house to present information about its proposed natural gas pipeline through Southern Oregon from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 23. The company was able to book the large meeting room at the Medford library, 205 S. Central Ave., after the Ramada Medford Hotel and Conference Center canceled Jordan Cove's reservation for a room that same evening. Jordan Cove and pipeline opponents had each booked rooms at the Ramada, setting up dueling open houses.

