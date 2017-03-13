Disarmament activists to give public ...

Disarmament activists to give public talks in Ashland Thursday and Friday

Two internationally prominent nuclear disarmament activists are coming to Ashland to talk about global security under Donald Trump. Kevin Martin, president of Peace Action, the nation's largest disarmament group, and German-based Reiner Braun, co-president of the International Peace Bureau, will speak at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the Bellview Grange, 1050 Tolman Creek Road in Ashland, and at 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, in the Rogue River Room at Southern Oregon University's Stevenson Union.

