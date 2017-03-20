20 reasons to love Gold Beach, where the Pacific meets the Rogue
Gold beach doesn't have the reputation of bigger coastal destinations like Newport, nor does it have the charm of fellow small towns like Yachats, but what the southern hub lacks in amenities it makes up for in location. One of the warmer and lower-lying towns on the Oregon coast, Gold Beach also boasts a long stretch of sandy beach that, while not actually gold, allows for great walking and beachcombing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Rogue River Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13)
|Mar 3
|Lookng
|5
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Feb 19
|Leaving soon
|182
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Lacey elaine oliver
|Jan '17
|Lilysdaddy
|1
|Man arrested after standoff in Merlin
|Jan '17
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Grants Pass culvert bursts
|Jan '17
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Southwest Oregon pot growers eye potential for ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rogue River Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC