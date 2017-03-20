20 reasons to love Gold Beach, where ...

20 reasons to love Gold Beach, where the Pacific meets the Rogue

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: OregonLive.com

Gold beach doesn't have the reputation of bigger coastal destinations like Newport, nor does it have the charm of fellow small towns like Yachats, but what the southern hub lacks in amenities it makes up for in location. One of the warmer and lower-lying towns on the Oregon coast, Gold Beach also boasts a long stretch of sandy beach that, while not actually gold, allows for great walking and beachcombing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rogue River Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13) Mar 3 Lookng 5
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Feb 19 Leaving soon 182
News Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08) Feb '17 TheJerseyDevil 62
Lacey elaine oliver Jan '17 Lilysdaddy 1
News Man arrested after standoff in Merlin Jan '17 Hate irrigation d... 2
News Grants Pass culvert bursts Jan '17 Hate irrigation d... 2
News Southwest Oregon pot growers eye potential for ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Rogue River Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rogue River Forum Now

Rogue River Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rogue River Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Rogue River, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,714 • Total comments across all topics: 279,507,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC