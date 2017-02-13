The secret to 73 years of marriage? '...

The secret to 73 years of marriage? 'One day at a time': NW Love Stories

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: OregonLive.com

Owen, 99, served in the Army during World War II and was a dermatologist in Salem for 36 years. A trained nurse, Edith, 94, describes her career as that of a "stay-at-home, household engineer."

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rogue River Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08) Feb 6 TheJerseyDevil 62
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Feb 1 Amandat 181
Lacey elaine oliver Jan 28 Lilysdaddy 1
News Man arrested after standoff in Merlin Jan '17 Hate irrigation d... 2
News Grants Pass culvert bursts Jan '17 Hate irrigation d... 2
News Southwest Oregon pot growers eye potential for ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News LNG pipeline group uses Olympic ad to show proj... Aug '16 We Hate Coos Bay ... 1
See all Rogue River Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rogue River Forum Now

Rogue River Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rogue River Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Rogue River, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,742 • Total comments across all topics: 278,841,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC