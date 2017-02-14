Rogue River Pharmacy employee sentenced following $100,000 theft
A Rogue River woman will spend over a year in prison, for stealing more than $100,000 from the pharmacy she worked at. Jackson County Deputy Attorney David Orr said Sandra Blanco was sentenced to 15 months in prison during her court appearance on Friday.
