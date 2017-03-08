Groups battle over usage rights to Upper Rogue River

Jet boaters and fly fisherman are battling over the banks of the Rogue River between the Cole River Hatchery and the Touvelle bridge after a petition to the Oregon Marine Board. "The rules proposal is primarily to shift the actual use of this section of river back more towards what it's been in that past, the frequency of the jet boat use has just gone up substantially here especially in the lower part of the section we're petitioning about," said Chuck Huntington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.