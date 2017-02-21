Discussion on homelessness set for Thursday night
A panel discussion on Homelessness in the Rogue Valley is set for 5 to 8 pm. Thursday, Feb. 23, in the Rogue River Room at Southern Oregon University in Ashland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
