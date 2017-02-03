Army Corps of Engineers weighs privatizing Oregon hatcheries - Mon, 06 Feb 2017 PST
A change in how the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers interprets its acquisition regulations could mean operations at the Cole Rivers Hatchery on the Rogue River and six other Oregon hatcheries become privatized. The agency is considering contracting the Cole Rivers Hatchery out to the lowest bidder on a one-year contract as early as this spring, reported the Mail Tribune .
