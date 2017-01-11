Thousands still without power in southern Oregon
According to Pacific Power, there are isolated outages in the Rogue River area as well, along with scattered outages west of Grants Pass. Crews from as far away as Portland have been called in to help, and Pacific Power is even deploying helicopter patrols to track down the sources of the many outages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Add your comments below
Rogue River Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man arrested after standoff in Merlin
|Jan 9
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Grants Pass culvert bursts
|Jan 9
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Trump For President
|Dec '16
|Kjwood
|5
|Lost Dog Small Rat Terrier
|Oct '16
|KirahFitton
|1
|Southwest Oregon pot growers eye potential for ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|LNG pipeline group uses Olympic ad to show proj...
|Aug '16
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|Portable potty pot find is Ore. town's biggest-...
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Rogue River Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC