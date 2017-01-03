Rain, snow and wind forecast into Wednesday
Saturated soils, combined with more rain, snow and wind in the forecast, could make for hazardous conditions throughout the Rogue Valley through Wednesday. "It definitely won't take much," National Weather Service meteorologist Misty Duncan said of the possibility of downed trees and localized flooding as another onshore flow brings rain to the valley and snow to the hills.
Rogue River Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man arrested after standoff in Merlin
|7 hr
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Grants Pass culvert bursts
|7 hr
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Trump For President
|Dec '16
|Kjwood
|5
|Lost Dog Small Rat Terrier
|Oct '16
|KirahFitton
|1
|Southwest Oregon pot growers eye potential for ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|LNG pipeline group uses Olympic ad to show proj...
|Aug '16
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|Portable potty pot find is Ore. town's biggest-...
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|8
